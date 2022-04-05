Trotter wins Mildura Cup, Marcus takes out stableford

news, local-news,

Former Murray Bridge Golf Club but now Swan Reach member Peter Trotter was successful in last week's 2022 Mildura Cup. In beating the 14-strong field, the retired builder became the sixth different winner of this prestigious annual event that sees players tackle the Mildura Country Club, Riverside, Red Cliffs and Coomealla courses over consecutive days in a real test of both on and off course endurance for the week. History was made with the first tie occuring in the events history with reigning cup holder Pat Secker and Trotter finishing locked together after the four rounds. A play off was needed to separate the two and it was the steady putter of Trotter on the second play off hole that secured him the title in a gripping finale. Congratulations Peter, a popular winner indeed. Joe Marcus led the way in last Saturday's Bleasdale Wines stableford competition at The Bridge. Tussling with Swan Reach GC visitor, with both players scoring 40 points, Joe was declared top dog via the club member rule despite losing the countback. On the comeback trail after a fair stint off with injury the B grader should soon be pressing to re-enter A grade ranks in the near future. Well done, Joe. It was a stunning day for golf with the weather sunny and the greens slick which caught out quite a few players apparently. Not so Greg Schmidt and Paul Harding who fought out the A grade with 37 points apiece with the big left hander edging out Paul on a countback. Trevor Hancock was the clear B grade winner with his super 40 point round a bit too good for runner-up Lloyd "Buckets" Jackson who has found some recent form with his 37 points testament to that. Ken Graetz, buoyed by the Crows last gasp win over the arch enemy Power the night before, had a blinder with 39 points to win the C grade from Bob Logan who came in with 37. Ball winners were Neil Paech and Garry Ryan with 37 points, "Stuff" Hall with 35 and Jedd Rothe and Mitch Lienert with 34. "Dog" Rothe, "Fabulous" Phil O'Malley and Brock Freestone were rewarded for their 33 point rounds and Tony Carter snared the last ball on offer with his 32. Rob Muster won the Yabby on the 14th and Trevor Hancock the pro comp for best back nine with his classy 21 point haul. Get ready for some stroke rounds because the club championships begin this weekend and continue on and off over the next month or so.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/68428632-852b-4bdb-b073-dc989afc8565_rotated_270.JPG/r0_202_3024_1911_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Trotter wins Mildura Cup, Marcus takes out stableford