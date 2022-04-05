Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge celebrates 50 years

news, local-news,

FIFTY years of motoring history was on the tongues of all inaugural, past and present members of the Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) members as they gathered on the weekend of March 26 and 27 2022, almost exactly 50 years from inauguration. The 50th Golden Anniversary committee under the chairmanship of ACCMB life member and past president John Courtney, have been working tirelessly, collating invitation lists from hundreds of past and present members and of course the planning of the entire weekends proceedings. Celebrations began on Saturday evening with a display of vehicles adjacent to the 18th green near the Murray Bridge Golf Club's (MBGC) clubhouse for attendees to view. These included Alan and Marlene Hagger's 1958 Dodge ute and 1949 BSA bike and side car, Trever and Christine Wehrman's 1925 Chevrolet delivery van, Claude and Elizabeth Minge's Ferrari, Jan Hall's 1973 Leyland P76, John and Vicki Courtney's 1929 Dodge Bud DA Sedan, along with Paul and Val Wade's Ariel Square 4 motorcycle. Following the viewing of the vehicles, members moved into the clubhouse Fairways Bistro, tastefully set up for 108 participants on such a special occasion. Tables were decorated in the traditional ACCMB colors of black and gold, with a touch of maroon in the flower arrangements by ACCMB Life Member Maureen Edwards, along with a specially produced 50th placemat featuring the ACCMB logo, photos of Inaugural President the late Vernon Graetz and associated run photos on the rear, with a remarkable photographic display of club memorabilia photos put together over the past months by ACCMB Life members, Elaine and Roy Bretag. The evening was opened by the emcee past president and life member Graham Edwards before handing over to 50th year ACCMB president Claude Minge, who welcomed all present, read the apologies, before calling one minutes silence for all ACCMB members who have passed on in the last 50 years, with this being accompanied by an appropriate photo on the large TV screen of the late Vernon Graetz "waving farewell and wishing the ACCMB all the best for its 50th celebrations" Dignitaries who attended were, the Federation of Historic Motoring Clubs SA - President Morvan Green and wife Melva, RCMB Deputy Mayor, Wayne Thorley and wife Angela, Federal Member for Barker, Tony Pasin and State Member for Hammond, Adrian Pederick and partner Susie Boksem, all brought messages applicable to the occasion. Following the evening meal a suitably decorated 50th birthday cake (made by Jane Wehrman) was cut by Inaugural-Life Member Cecily Graetz and President Claude Minge. Following this, a photo shoot of all the Inaugural Members present, surrounded the cutting of the cake. During the evening two raffles were held, one for a wooden 50th Anniversary clock, made and donated by Jeff Martin, and the other, a pack of three bottles of 10th, 40th, 50th year Tawny. Clock winner was Cecily Graetz and tawny winner was Mary Rowley. The 70s era best dressed male/female went to Darren Fountain and Roxanne Rowland respectively, with the lucky plate prize going to Inaugural member Robert Turner. A brief history of the early ACCMB days was presented by Inaugural and current member, Kevin Brincat-Cotton. During the evening a club TV screen presentation was shown, bringing back many memories of the clubs 50 yearsMC Graham, then called on the MBGC chef, Leanne and staff to come forward, thanking them all for a great night and for making sure that no one was leaving hungry. President Minge closed the evening proceedings, reminding participants to rise early to be at the reserve by flag off time at 9am. As the sun rose on Sunday morning, the weather looked as if the day had been specially ordered, with the temperature reaching 31 perfect degrees for the reenactment 50th year run. As vehicles and participants gathered in an air of excitement, ACCMB Inaugural and Life member Eric Wehrman prepared to flag off the first four inaugural run vehicles and their owners. Cecily Graetz in her 1936 Cadillac LaSalle, Bob Burt's 1926 Chevrolet Buckboard and Eric Wehrman's 1926 Chevrolet tourer. (Unfortunately Steve Chambers 1939 Buick straight 8 sedan had mechanical issues and couldn't participate), with these being followed to Mannum by 60 other various makes and models from 1926 to 2008. Following a detour around Mannun's outskirts, it was up the main street and down into Murray Anne Reserve on the riverfront which had been duly prepared for the event, thanks to the planning and generosity of the Mid Murray Council and Staff. Participants set up on the lawns for a BYO morning tea, while many locals came to view the range of vehicles on display. Following morning tea it was back off to Murray Bridge via the Mannum Marina, before returning back to Finlayson Reserve in Murray Bridge for lunch, where the ACCMB Marshall' s jumped into action, parking all returning vehicles in 3 neat rows on the reserve. As members set up their tables and chairs under the many shady trees on the reserve, the Mobilong Rotary Club of Murray Bridge members who had been working tirelessly preparing lunch, suddenly found a "Congo Line" of hungry 50th participants eager for lunch. During the afternoon, professional photographer David Leane, was sent aloft in the scissor lift for a bird's eye view of the magnificent array of vehicles to get many graphic photos of the event. Again, the photo memorabilia display was transferred to Finlayson Reserve, this time suitably mounted on the rear of Trevor and Diedre Kitto's, 1927 Capitol Chevrolet truck for all general public to view. With all photos taken it was time to end the weekend's events, with president Minge thanking all who were involved in anyway, putting the event together, including the Rural City of Murray Bridge council, events coordinator Matt Miles, RCMB outdoor staff, Mid Murray Council, Mobilong Rotary, BE Hire, Knights Party Hire, along with all who attended, making the 50th Golden Anniversary such a memorable occasion. - Details: If you would like to be part of this most successful Auto Club, check out the website autocollectorsmurraybridge.com or contact Publicity Officer Graham Edwards 0428813070. Club meetings are held on the first Tuesday of the month at Johnstone Park Community Centre.

