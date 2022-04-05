Kanmantoo Callington Landcare Group rewarded for revegetation projects

news, local-news,

THE success of the Kanmantoo Callington Landcare Group was celebrated at the recent South Australian Landcare Awards at the Living Kaurna Cultural Centre in Adelaide. Landcarers from across the state came together to celebrate the achievements with awards which celebrate the incredible efforts of individuals and groups to protect South Australian natural resources. The award winners and their projects are diverse, from farming and Indigenous land management, to educational and mapping tools. The Australian Community Media Landcare Community Group Award went to Kanmantoo Callington Landcare Inc (KCLG) which was founded in 1994 and has led, lobbied and delivered many projects, consulting and collaborating with state and local government, community groups and local people. Led over the years by Paul Johnston, Rose Ashton and founding member, Dee Loch, the group holds regular working bees and annual community planting days to improve local biodiversity and resilience. The KCLG have also developed a master plan that shows local revegetation areas to demonstrate how community member's efforts are part of the greater picture of environmental restoration. The Indigenous Land Management Award went to Mark Koolmatrie. Mark is an enthusiastic Ngarrindjeri story-teller and learner who is engaging Aboriginal people and landholders in a process of re-learning about Aboriginal values and land management practices in the management of aquatic ecosystems in the Ngarrindjeri nation. Mark conducts tours of country, provides mentoring and cultural awareness engagement with school students, and is now supporting a small group of Aboriginal youth to re-learn lost knowledge and start applying that to land restoration in the Ngarrindjeri nation. Landcare Association of South Australia rxecutive officer Dr Eleanor Pratt, thanked the award sponsors and paid tribute to the award finalists and winners as champions of the Landcare community. "Last night's event was a great celebration of the breadth of Landcare volunteering in South Australia, Dr Pratt said. "The awards recognise individuals, groups and partnerships, importantly including First Nations custodians Caring for Country." "'It was exciting to see the high calibre of projects being delivered in South Australia. Our community is working so hard to care for our environment and promote more sustainable land management strategies, and it is wonderful to be able to recognise and celebrate their achievements. O"n behalf of the South Australian Landcare community, I congratulate all the finalists and winners in the award categories." Winners in National Award categories will represent South Australia at the 2022 National Landcare Awards to be held at the ICC Darling Harbour in Sydney on Wednesday, August 24.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/c60a8e63-14b6-453e-96e3-854c20e45ced.jpg/r17_0_7827_4413_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg