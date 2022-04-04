SA Water on the lookout for perfect partners in 2022

news, local-news,

GROUPS, events and clubs across South Australia looking for funding are invited to partner with SA Water this year for up to $10,000 in financial support, as part of the utility's annual Community Partnerships Program. Back again for 2022, the popular grassroots program supports not for profit projects and events focused on environmental sustainability and improving the health and wellbeing of the South Australian community. SA Water's strategy, engagement and innovation acting general manager Sandra Ricci said the successful program has supported more than 50 groups and organisations over recent years. "Water plays a vital role in our society, from maintaining public health and hydration to helping to provide employment and economic development in communities right across the state," Sandra said. "Our Community Partnerships Program is about supporting community groups wanting to use water for the benefit of their local area, and we're putting the call out to hear from as many people as possible this year. "Our 2021 program partnered with an amazing variety of projects making a difference to their communities, ranging from the installation of a new water storage tank at the Lucindale air strip to assist with local fire fighting efforts, to supporting a horticultural therapy program for people of all abilities at the Botanic Gardens and State Herbarium. "The COVID-19 pandemic has provided a few challenging years for many grassroots events and organisations that might be a perfect fit for our Community Partnerships Program, and we look forward to seeing how we can help." All events and projects supported through the program must involve water or water use, demonstrate a clear link to SA Water's vision of delivering trusted water services for a sustainable and healthy South Australia, and be delivered within the 2022-23 financial year. Applications for the Community Partnerships Program close on 19 April 2022, with funding for the successful recipients to be made available from July 2022. To apply or find out details on eligibility, visit sawater.com.au.

SA Water on the lookout for perfect partners in 2022