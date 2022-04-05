Centenary of Lock 1 celebrated by River Murray Boat Owners Association

news, local-news,

A CENTURY since since the first boat, the Captain Sturt, travelled through Lock 1 on River Murray will be celebrated this week. On Wednesday, April 6, the River Murray Boat Owners Association (RMBOA) are celebrating the event by placing a brass plaque on the wall of the lock so that each time a boat travels through the lock the people on board can recognise the extensive history of the development of the river system. On that day in 1922 the Captain Sturt pushed two barges loaded with crushed granite from the Mannum quarry, a load that was destined for building the concrete walls of Lock 3. RMBOA president Roger Wickes said that the Murray Princess will be the first boat through the lock on Wednesday at 8.20 am and the captain will unveil the plaque which will be fixed to the lock wall. The second lockage will be boats from the RMBOA led by the houseboat Dreamboat from Mannum. RMBOA members Neville Byrne and Leanne Hart have organised the event and plaque will be onboard Dreamboat. The Murray Princess is 15 meters (49 feet) wide, the same width of the first two barges that were pushed through the lock by the Captain Sturt leaving less than a metre clearance on each side. Lock 1 is 274 kilometres from the Barrage at Goolwa. Of the 26 Locks proposed between Goolwa and Echuca to facilitate trade on the River Murray, only 15 were subsequently built, and without Lock 1, river levels would have been too low to justify any of the locks at all. The Captain Sturt was built in United States and was a stern wheeler similar to the boats on the Mississippi River. It assembled at the Mannum quarry in 1915-16 and was used to push barges of crushed granite to build the locks and finally the barrage at Goolwa after which it was sold. It was used as a house boat and finished its life as a house for the Veenstra family at the Captain Sturt Marina at Goolwa.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/398ed624-b035-4c91-8ee3-b2fdc7b59456.jpg/r198_6_512_183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Centenary of Lock 1 celebrated by River Murray Boat Owners Association