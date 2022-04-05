Tough day for Murray Bridge shooters

news, local-news,

IT was a tough day at the office this past Saturday, April 2, for the few shooters who could make it to the Deed Range at Monarto to contest the 27th stage of the Club Championship from 400 metres. So tricky was the weather, and correspondingly poor the scores, that more than one shooter suggested not sharing the results this week in fear of discouraging others, or fear of getting a hard time when their compatriots returned from interstate competition. The wind itself was blowing up range, swirling incessantly and changing from left to right constantly. As a result the best result in top rifle was a 91.08 from Greg Traeger, ahead of Rob Paech by centres and only a few points ahead of Daniel Irvine, who couldn't follow up his solid 47 in the first round. Daniel did sneak a win in the handicap though, by a mere 0.2 points, but fortunately for him, this week did not claim the Magpie Award, which went to Robert Paech with two birds. F-Class was not spared, with no shooter cracking the 100-point mark, but where Wayne Halliday shone despite the darkness, managing to secure the best off-rifle score, the handicap win and be the only shooter for the day who did not shoot a single Magpie. Unfortunately for Peter Byass, he shot three of them to take out the F-Class award. Next week lower numbers are again likely as competition continues in Victoria, but those who are able are encouraged to attend the Captain's Choice, which this year revives the 10 + 11 shot match from a range of 800 metres, where everyone will be undoubtedly hoping for better conditions. TR: D Irvine 47.00, 41.01, 88.01 (104.1), G Traeger 44.03, 47.05, 91.08 (103.9), R Paech 46.03, 45.01, 91.04 (97.2) F-Class: W Halliday (FO) 48.00, 49.00, 97.00 (111.1), G Harrison (FS) 45.00, 49.02, 94.02 (104.1), F Marshall (FS) 45.01, 48.00, 93.01 (103.4), P Byass (FS) 48.01, 37.00, 85.01 (101.0).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/ad15f4e4-213e-48d8-b2ac-0fe53207ae55_rotated_270.jpg/r0_709_3024_2418_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tough day for Murray Bridge shooters