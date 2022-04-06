Police investigating theft, assault at Jervois

news, local-news,

Murray Bridge Police are investigating a theft and an assault on the occupant of a house at Jervois overnight. Just after 3.30am, Wednesday, April 6, patrols were called to a property on Jervois Road, after three male suspects forced their way into the house via a door before hitting the victim with pieces of timber and demanding he hand over his firearms. The victim refused and the trio left with keys to several vehicles. The suspects were all wearing dark clothing and dark masks. The victim, a 50-year-old man from Jervois, received injuries to his head and arm and was taken to Murray Bridge Hospital for treatment. Investigations are continuing and anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/73f1e3d1-7a3f-4df1-8fc1-91e440d915b7.jpg/r2_75_798_525_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg