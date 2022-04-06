news, local-news,

RIDERS from the Murraylands Cycling Club enjoyed a successful outing at the recent Revolve 24 event at The Bend on Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27. The best result was by James Hand, from Tailem Bend, who finished first in the 6-hour solo event held from noon until 6pm on Saturday. James managed an amazing 42 laps covering 207 kilometres. Mark Westlake from Murray Bridge and Riverland rider Jordan Von Stanke paired up as "Team 2 Wheelers" to ride in the 24-hour team of two event finishing second on the podium completing an outstanding 151 laps covering 747km. Murraylands Cycling Club members Doug Issell, from Murray Bridge, and Phil McGee, from Mannum, posted a late entry into the 6-hour team of two event to ensure club representation and managed to finish fifth in that category despite minimal training and Doug still recovering from injury. One of the most courageous efforts was from Murray Bridge man Wayne Richardson who completed the 24-hour event riding solo for 107 laps covering 529km. Another Murray Bridge man to tackle the six-hour solo event was Brad Tomkinson who managed 24 laps covering 118km. Hopefully next year as the club evolves and we gain more members we will have a much larger contingent entering wearing the club colours. - Details: If you would like to help us in our journey by becoming a member go towww.murraylandscc.org.au. Or if you would like to find out more about our Mobile Cycling Clinic project and how to donate go to asf.org.au/projects/murraylands-cycling-club-incorporated

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/5af32a68-b286-4f1e-935f-0f5d8a62e2de.JPG/r0_94_441_343_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Murraylands riders on the podium at Revolve 24 event at The Bend