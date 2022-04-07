Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

Football, netball River Murray competitions Saturday, April 9, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week Tailem Bend takes on Jervois, Ramblers hosts Imperials and Meningie are home to Mypolonga. On the river Mannum Rowing Club Annual Regatta Saturday, April 9, Mary Ann Reserve, 6.30am-5.30pm. Get out, enjoy the weather and watch some great racing. Sit back, listen Sunday Session Sunday, April 10, MB Public Library, 2pm-3pm, listen to the tones of Chooka Parker. For more information talk to staff or call 8539 1175. For bookworms Friends of the Library Book Sale Friday, April 15, Murray Bridge Library, Sixth St, 10am-2pm. Visit the library foyer and grab a bargain. For information phone 8539 1175. And they're racing Strathalbyn Racing Club Wednesday, April 20, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Breeders and Owners Day, Learn about the Off the Track Series and re-homing of retired racehorses and RacingSA equine welfare model, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details. It's storytime Bedtime Stories at the Library Wednesday, April 20, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 6pm-6.30pm. Bring your favourite, teddy, wear your favourite pyjamas and enjoy a bedtime story, for children of all ages, refreshments provided. For information phone 8539 1175. World record try Demolition Derby World Record Attempt Saturday, April 23, Murray Bridge Speedway, Kennett Rd, from 5pm, racing includes wingless sprints, AMCAs, street stocks, junior and modified sedans, tickets on sale at www.speedwaytickets.com.au All revved up Car and Coffee On The River Mannum Sunday, April 24, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. ...And they're off Murray Bridge Races Wednesday, May 4, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Send your event details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Events to be listed at the discretion of The Murray Valley Standard.

