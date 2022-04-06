Fire destroys house, car and caravan at Mannum

news, local-news,

A BLAZE at Mannum has destroyed a house, a car and a caravan on Tuesday night, April 5, but thankfully no one was reported injured. Country Fire Serves crews were called the structure fire at the corner of Murray Terrace and Edmond Street in Mannum at 7.05pm. Six CFS crews from Mannum, Bow Hill, Murray Bridge and the Ridley group attended the scene, supported by the SA Ambulance Service and SA Police. A CFS spokesperson said thankfully, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjoining structures. "Upon arrival crews found the structure fully alight, fortunately all occupants were able to safely evacuate the property," she said. "The fire has caused approximately $250,000 damage with a house, a car and a caravan all destroyed." The cause is unknown at this time with fire cause investigators attending the scene today.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/290d06db-14fa-4181-89fc-bb45fadabc57.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg