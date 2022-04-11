news, local-news,

IN the opening round of the Murray Bridge Golf Club championships Aaron Zrim won the BGC Cleaning Stroke competition with a nett 66 at the Ritter Street course on Saturday, April 9. Easing back into golf after donning the whites during the cricket season, Zrim - the talented A grader - was a shade too good for the 70-strong field to take out the day's honours. Also finishing high up on the gross score ladder he appears to be a major player in the battle for this years club championship. Greg Lannan is another quality player who is going along steadily and this week winning the "A" grade with a nice nett 67. Paul Harding is purring along beautifully and he was runner up yet again in the major division with another quality round of nett 68. Big Joe Marcus took out the "B" grade with his nett 69 from comeback king Lloyd Norrish who made his long awaited return from injury with an excellent nett 70 which included a stunning 39 off the stick on the back nine. Malcolm Blight was at it again winning the "C" grade with a 67 which was a mile in front of runner up "Dog" Rothe who carded a 70. Matt Kowald must be considered a real chance of upsetting reigning club champion and nominal favourite Jared Thoman in this year's series and Kowald gave his backers a real sight on Saturday in returning a brilliant 72 nett 69 to win a ball. Nett 70 scores also received a ball with those players being Neil Paech, Dave Lewis, larger than life himself Graham Edwards "Go to Graham Edwards" and also Dean Wright. Andrew Meddle and new member Peter James rounded off the list with their nett 71s. Shaun Williams was the winner of the yabby on the 11th and Malcolm Blight the pro comp for the best back nine with his super nett 31 being enough to do so.

Aaron Zrim wins stroke round at Murray Bridge Golf Club