Man reported for drink driving, misuse of a motor vehicle in Pinnaroo

A man will appear in court after committing several traffic offences in Pinnaroo on Thursday, April 7. About 11.45pm a silver Holden Commodore station wagon was spotted by members of the public doing burnouts on South Terrace in Pinnaroo. Police attended the area and located the car and occupants on Gordon Terrace. The driver, a 46-year-old local man, was breath tested and returned a positive result of 0.194. Checks revealed he had an expired drivers licence. He was reported for drink driving, misuse of a motor vehicle and driving with an expired licence. He will be summonsed to appear in court at a later date. The station wagon was impounded for 28 days, and the driver was also issued a 12 month immediate loss of licence.

