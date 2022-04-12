Murray Bridge Friendship Force back on track

news, local-news,

THE Murray Bridge Friendship Force Club had its first home gathering general meeting for over two years when COVID-19 heavily restricted the club's formatted activities. The club came together at the home of members Rocco and Josie on Sunday, April 10, to celebrate the birthday of one of its members as well as the club's 39th year since its inauguration. Murray Bridge Friendship Force Club's Ray Symes said the get-together was a good chance for the members to connect as they had enjoyed doing so before the pandemic started. "Basically with home hosting and gatherings out of the question, we resorted to social activities and hotel private room gatherings," Mr Symes said. "Yesterday the atmosphere was electric as our members experienced the pleasant atmosphere which refreshed our memories on how we all used to enjoy our friendships two years ago and beyond,"

