Take care on the River Murray this Easter

RIVER Murray users have been warned to enjoy the waters with added caution this East long weekend, with high flows presenting potential hazards for locals and holiday-makers. River Murray flows are expected to be around 23 gigalitres per day over the Easter long weekend with significant rainfall interstate and the delivery of environmental water throughout last year. Department for Environment and Water (DEW) water delivery manager Chrissie Bloss said Easter was a great time to enjoy the River Murray but urged the public to exercise caution around the water, as the higher flows may present some hazards. "People need to be aware that the river is moving a bit faster and only swim in areas of slow flowing water, free of submerged hazards and always wear a life jacket," Chrissie said. "If you are intending to travel on houseboats or explore quiet backwaters and creeks in smaller craft, it's strongly recommended that you get in touch with commercial boat operators for local advice." Chrissie said that unregulated flows higher than the state's Entitlement Flow are continuing to occur along the River Murray in South Australia, following a peak of 37.5 gigalitres per day just after Christmas. "Flows are expected to be around 23 gigalitres per day over the Easter weekend and then start to fall," Chrissie said. "This outlook is subject to change and weekly updates will be provided via the SA River Murray Flow Report, which can be found on the DEW website "As floodwaters continue to enter Menindee Lakes in NSW, the higher flows to South Australia will continue for some time." Owners of shacks on the floodplain should be aware that river levels around their properties may be higher than usual over the Easter period. With the water receding some campsites will be accessible again and can be booked online. However, people are urged to take care as the high water may have changed track conditions, banks, sandbars, depth of creeks etc. -Details: More information can be found at www.parks.sa.gov.au. For up-to-date flow information visit: https://www.environment.sa.gov.au/topics/river murray/river-management-information/flow-reports

