Murraylands riders shine at Tour de Brisbane

news, local-news,

MURRAYLANDS Cycling Club president Jason Woodard raced in the Under 23 Men Oceania Road Race Championships that were run in conjunction with the Tour de Brisbane, an annual AusCycling National Road Series one-day race on Sunday, April 10. The course featured an iconic city-based layout, encompassing a fast and technical course centred around ascents of Brisbane's landmark climb - Mt Coot-tha. The combined Elite and Under-23 men raced for 123.5km, including three ascents of Mt Coot-tha. The combined field of 126 riders assembled on Gregory Terrace for a Neutral Start at 5:58am. Jason had a very strong ride averaging over 40kph but was forced to let the lead group go on the third time up Mt Coot-tha with only 15km to the finish line. Unfortunately Jason's transponder malfunctioned resulting in his results showing him as a did not finish when he actually finished in 21st behind William Thomas in a field of 54 under 23 men; a very creditable effort for a solo entrant without any team-mates to help him out. Bill -on the back of his recent success at the Masters Road Race State Championships at Gumeracha where he finished seconded in the M Cat 7 class to give him first place in the Southern Vales Club Championships - also be competed last Sunday in the 60 - 64 age group of the Oceania Grand Fondo. The 110km course wound through the Showgrounds and the Story Bridge to Freeways, Busways and Tunnels closed for riders only once a year. With high hopes of finishing in the top 20 percent of his age group again, repeating his performance in 2019 where he got to represent Australia at The World's in Poland, finishing 14th in his age group. Unfortunately for Bill all his hopes were dashed when he was caught up in a crash 10km out from the start, unable to continue due to a broken rear derailleur carrier, a cruel blow considering all the training and preparation Bill had put into this event. The only consolation from his misfortune was that he got the opportunity to see, cheer on and film his partner, local Murray Bridge resident, Jacqui Drury ride past as she competed in the 50km Piccolo event. Jacqui had a great result finishing 96th in a combined field of 398 men and women, 25th fastest female in her age group. -Details: If you would become a member of the Murraylands Cycling Club, visit www.murraylandscc.org.au Or if you would like to find out more about our Mobile Cycling Clinic project and how to donate go to asf.org.au/projects/murraylands-cycling-club-incorporated

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/0f112506-7ccc-4058-a15e-ff21dd3d3153.jpg/r0_590_1536_1458_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Murraylands riders shine at Tour de Brisbane