Six-week old cheetah cubs warming to their Monarto home

MONARTO Safari Park's newest cheetah cubs have been spotted outside their den, exploring the world. The Monarto Safari Park celebrated the birth of two of Africa's most endangered big cats with a pair of cheetah cubs born at the zoo in February. Nine-year-old Kesho is a third-time mum and her six-week-old cubs are becoming more active and alert and beginning to emerge from their den, according to zoo keepers. Keeper Michelle Lloyd said it was an exciting time to see the cubs out exploring for the first time. "Kesho has been a really fantastic mum and she has been very attentive to her little ones," she said. "They cubs have started to explore and play together out in the yard close to the den. "We've been monitoring the family closely and they are happy and healthy. "However, Kesho certainly was camera shy moving the cubs out of view of the den camera! They are also hard to spot outside as they camouflage with their surroundings so it's really great to get some lovely photos to share!" When the pair are around three to four months old, they will be out and about on exhibit. As a species, cheetah have a classification of vulnerable to extinction from the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species with only an estimated 6,600 individuals remaining in eastern and south-western Africa. These gorgeous big cats have been impacted by habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and the illegal wildlife trade. Zoos SA supports the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), who do amazing work on the ground to ensure the survival of the species the wild. Zoos SA's keeper Michelle is also one of the directors on the board for Cheetah Conservation Fund Australia, a chapter for CCF. You can help us support these spotty big cats and the work of the CCF by adopting a cheetah at Monarto Safari Park or adopting a wild cheetah through CCFA. Each adoption helps fund vital conservation projects and contributes to ongoing research and breeding programs. Our pawsome pals at Kimbolton Wines also support cheetah conservation with the sale of their 'Cheetah Wine'. For each bottle sold, part proceeds are donated to saving the species in the wild. For more information or to book your tickets to Monarto Safari Park, please visit www.monartosafari.com.au.

Six-week old cheetah cubs warming to their Monarto home