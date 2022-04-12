community,

A REUNION for those who attended the old Purnong School was held on Sunday, April 10. Lesley Rosensweig, nee Cockshell, Elsie Andriske, nee Morrell, and Mrs Beilharz, nee Frank, cut the reunion cake at the celebration. Mrs Beilharz gave a most interesting talk on her family, of how and why they left Palestine in 1941 and of how they came to Bowhill. She recalled how the family 'felt connected' to the local community and how, with her brothers, enjoyed their time at Purnong School. Mrs Beilharz travelled from Victoria to share her memories, others were from Queensland and Victoria. Stories were exchanged, teachers and their merits were discussed. Students remembered how schooling changed over the years and just home those early teachers sure had it tough. Teachers had to teach, sweep, clean the chimney, ensure the toilet was clean with paper strung behind the door and that wood for the fire was ready. Those present at the reunion celebration were reminded that the school had a rich and interesting history and it was important memories were written down they become written history, because if not. the school history is lost forever. When we speak of memories - each of us can be at the same place, at the same moment in time but our memories will be different.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/b5c211e9-386f-4d55-ba9d-28adf346e4ee.png/r50_0_496_252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Celebrating Purnong's old school