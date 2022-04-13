news, local-news,

MURRAYLANDS dragon boat racing team Vicki's Pride took out silver and bronze at the recent Tatiara Masters Games. Vicki's Pride put up teams for four events at the dragon boat races held at Bordertown on Saturday, April 2 and came away with two silver medals and one bronze. The teams won silver medals in the senior A mixed 10s competition and the senior B women 10s. Vicki's Pride teams also wona bronze medal in senior A women 10s. Between the racing, the friendship and fun, they also exorcised the COVID-19 blues. The dragon boat races were held in Bordertown on the Bordertown Recreation Lake ahead of the remaining events of the Masters Games at Keith from April 7-11. Just big enough for the 200 metre races, the pretty artificial lake cleverly repurposes a large hole created by excavation of soil to build an overpass for the highway. Team members, pictured above, included, front from left, Helen Smith, Dee Cocks, Leon Bailey, back, Miranda Roccisano, Liz Hunkin, Cindy Rake, organiser Peter Legallou, Kim Crack, Ron Martin, Dot Rootes, Karen Bailey, Karyn Gerlach, Suzanne McLoughlin, Lee-Anne Legallou and Kerry Lienert -Details: For more information about paddling with Vicki's Pride Dragon Boat Club at Murray Bridge, phone Karen, 0408 326 312, or Sandra, 0477 221 848. Find the club on Facebook by searching Vicki's Pride Dragon Boat Club.

Success for Vicki's Pride at Masters Games