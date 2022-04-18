Our premiership-winning Crows

news, local-news,

Two of the region's best footballers are celebrating premiership success at the highest level, after the Adelaide Crows won the 2022 AFL Women's grand final. Hannah Munyard, of Strathalbyn, and Abbie Ballard, of Coomandook, played for the hugely-successful Crows this season. Their side took on the Melbourne Demons at Adelaide Oval on Saturday, April 9. Munyard, aged 20 years, ran out with the Crows and collected six disposals and laid two tackles, and provided plenty of pressure and speed across the ground. It was a proud moment for Munyard, as she felt double heartbreak last year; first missing out on making the Crows' grand final team, then watching her team lose. Unfortunately, Ballard missed out on a call-up, but she did not go through the same fate Munyard did last year as the Crows won by 13 points in front of 16,712 fans. But in his post-match speech, head coach Matthew Clarke said the premiership was a team effort - and that included the nine women who did not take the field that day. "To the 21 who were lucky enough to play, well done. To the nine that weren't able to play today, just the same: well done," he said. "You're premiership players; if anyone tells you different, walk away." Munyard played eight games for the Crows this season, having battled multiple injuries throughout the year. It was her third AFLW season to date, and she recorded career-high stats in many categories. She had 14 disposals in the Crows' round eight match against Fremantle, and five tackles against the Dockers again but this time in the preliminary final. She was also one of three nominees for Mark of the Year in round eight after leaping over Fremantle's Gabby O'Sullivan. Ballard was selected with pick 34 in the 2021 AFLW Draft, and made her debut in round three against West Coast. She played four games this year and was named as the emergency on multiple occasions. Her best disposal tally was 10 in round four against Melbourne, and in round nine against Collingwood she laid two important tackles. It will be a quick turnaround for AFLW footballers, as season seven is pencilled in to begin in August.

