Leader of nation: Afford named country's best young cattle parader

Australia's best young dairy cattle parader is one of our own. Courtney Afford, of Woods Point, won the National Dairy Cattle Young Paraders Championship for 2021 at the Sydney Royal Easter Show on Saturday, April 16. Held by Agricultural Shows Australia (ASA), the competition tests young paraders on presentation, confidence, handling techniques, animal knowledge, and use of cattle terminology. Courtney won the state title to qualify for the national championships in 2021, but the competition was postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. So the 2021 competition was held alongside the 2022 event over the weekend, and Courtney came out on top. "I was quite shocked when my name was called out - it's something you want to do as a child, and to actually do it... it's pretty cool and a bit surreal," she said. The win was made sweeter as her younger sister, Tegan, took part in the 2022 title race and was named runner-up. Her cousin, Brittany Liebich, who is originally from Jervois, won the National Dairy Cattle Young Judge championship. "I've been showing cows since I was a little squirt - since I was about five, with my family," she said. "Me and my cousins are so competitive, it's the one thing we always wanted to win. "Representing with my sister was pretty cool." Courtney, aged 24 years, has been attending shows since she was a baby, and cattle is in her blood. "I attended my first Adelaide show at nine months old," she said. "Originally, I helped out my uncle and aunt's string at Boldview Farms for many years, whilst also showing our own cows. I mainly started getting involved through leading some calves at our local Calf Day and Adelaide Show, thanks to support from my parents, cousins and grandparents." She said further learning and networking opportunities only increased her interest in showing cows. "This passion then developed through youth camps and youth focus days, which allowed my sister and I to develop the skills and knowledge to start running our own string of cows at the show," Courtney said. She won the state title at the Royal Adelaide Show and was meant to go to New Zealand for the national championship, but that was postponed. She was then meant to head to Queensland for the Ekka, which is the state's annual agricultural show, but that was also called off due to COVID-19 restrictions. Her competition was titled the 2021 championship but was run in 2022 alongside this year's competition. It was not the first time she was listed for nationals, but the first time she qualified, she was too young to participate. On the weekend she faced finalists from each state of Australia and New Zealand who were aged between 15 and 25 years. Each finalist was paired up with a heifer to parade, and Courtney was handed a brown Swiss heifer. "You got one hour to do whatever to prepare (for the parading) - clean them, calm them down, take them for a walk, give them a drink," Courtney said. "Then we did the parading, which went for about half an hour; we led them around the ring, and then we swapped heifers. "We did it three times to see how we adjust and handled them differently." Her efforts were enough to get her the win in her championship race, beating Victoria's Georgia Sieben and Queensland's Thomas Wade. "A good leader is calm - most animals vibe off of how you are," she said. "The idea is it's not about you, it's about the cows; you've got to know your cows and if they have faults you try to hide it." The ASA hosts judging and parading competitions in nine categories: beef cattle, dairy cattle, alpaca, poultry, Merino sheep, meat breed sheep and Merino fleece judging, plus parading competitions in beef and dairy cattle. Courtney encouraged young people to get involved with the competition as it was a great way to make new friendships and travel interstate while learning more about animals. "I've always loved doing it because I love my cows and I love going to the shows, and the friendships I've made," she said. Kanmantoo 18-year-old Tom Megson also took part in the competition, representing SA in the meat sheep young judges category. "I was involved at the Royal Adelaide Show in the school's goat team and also part of the Merino wether team," he said. "I recently judged some Merino fleece at a country show, Mannum, and also got some practice with judging meat sheep at my local show, Mount Barker Show." ASA chair Rob Wilson said new talent in livestock judging across the country was found at the competitions. "These young people are the future of agricultural show competitions which are crucial to the continual improvement of Australia's food and fibre," he said. For more information, visit https://agshowsaustralia.org.au/educational-resources/dairy-cattle-parading/

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/8282ddca-ba9e-45b8-927c-707a854eef20.jpg/r153_1064_8011_5504_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg