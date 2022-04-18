Ballard and SA make national softball championship grand final

news, local-news,

Two of the three Ballard sisters from Coomandook have been selected to represent SA at the Softball Australia national championships. While oldest sister Abbie plays for the Adelaide Crows in the AFLW (see back page), middle sister Georgia and youngest sister Ruby are following their softball journeys. Both play for the Hills Heat at West Beach, and both were selected in the SA squads for this year's championships. Georgia, aged 17, made the under 18s girls side, whose tournament was held from April 14 to 17 at Blacktown International Sports Park in New South Wales. South Australia won its way into the grand final, but went down to Queensland in the seventh inning, one run to four. "It was just an amazing experience," Georgia said. "It was our first time making it to the grand final and just to see how we came together as a team and how well we did was just awesome." Ruby was selected to compete in the under 16s girls championship, but has decided not to play.

