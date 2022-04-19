Mallee footy underway this Saturday

news, local-news,

After a challenging off-season, the 2022 Mallee Football League season will kick off this weekend. Three games will be played this Saturday, April 23. Lameroo takes on Karoonda at home, and Peake hosts Murrayville, while Border Downs Tintinara fill play against Pinnaroo at Tintinara. All six sides will be fielding teams in all four grades. Border Downs Tintinara will be hoping to snag another flag, having won the 2021 premiership over Pinnaroo by just one point, 6.7 (43) to 6.6 (42). Murraylands Football and Netball Sporting Results will be live streaming from Tintinara on its Facebook page. After having a week off due to the Easter long weekend, the River Murray Football League season returns for round four. It is a special round, named the Anzac Round to commemorate Anzac Day on Monday. Mannum will host Meningie, Imperials face Tailem Bend, and Ramblers will play against Jervois, with Mypolonga having the bye. With three rounds having been played, Imperials sit top of the A grade ladder with 270 per cent. Meningie is second, Jervois is third, Tailem Bend is fourth, Mannum is fifth, Ramblers are sixth, and Mypolonga is seventh. In the reserves, Mypolonga is top, followed by Imperials, Jervois, Ramblers, Tailem Bend, Meningie, and Mannum. Imperials lead the way in the under 18s, ahead of Tailem Bend, Mypolonga, Mannum, Jervois, Ramblers, and Meningie.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/fdcx/doc76wvwq4qf9xgy8dfdj.jpg/r2_57_4255_2460_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg