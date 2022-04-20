Soccer rivals battle in Anzac clash

news, local-news,

Round two of the South Australian Amateur Soccer League's Saturday Division 2 will see Murray Bridge United take on arch rivals Salisbury Villa at home in both senior grades. This technically will be United's A grade's first game of the season as it was forced to postpone its opening game due to COVID-19. The Bs, on the other hand, managed to secure a respectable two-all with Fizi FC. This Saturday, the A Grade will be playing for the annual Anzac Mateship Perpetual Trophy. The best player on the day will be awarded the Di Santo Medallion which acknowledges the Di Santo family's contribution to football and military service in the region. The rivalry between the two clubs has been ongoing since they gained back-to-back promotions over the last few seasons. A couple of years ago the two clubs met in the Cup Final where United were defeated at the hands of Villa. This year sees both clubs playing in division two, having been relegated from division one. Both clubs are looking to get themselves back on track as United will be wanting the three points in its first home game of the season and become the first sole recipients of the trophy, as last year's inaugural game was a draw. United club treasurer Grantley Klenke said the Anzac Mateship Perpetual Trophy was a unique element of the competition. "To have an Anzac rivalry clash in our competition and have the Di Santo Family on board is something our club is very proud to be a part of," he said. "The Di Santo name is part of the local football landscape with over 40 years of history in our region - I certainly don't know of any other local families to have a strong bond to the Australian Defence Force and to a local sporting code. "Our club sees this as something quite unique and something to be proud of, and to play against a rival club in the Anzac clash is truly special." Family spokesperson, current Army Reservist and former United player Joseph Di Santo was excited for Saturday's games. "It's a real honour and privilege to again have the United Football Club acknowledge our family's local contribution to the game and military service," he said. "We are excited that Salisbury Villa are on board again for the first home game of the season on such a significant occasion. "We hope that the two Clubs will be traditional Anzac rivals for a long time to come." The Club is calling out to all past players and the wider community to get to Jaensch Oval to support United on Saturday, as it's a game which will help guide its season and campaign as it aims to return to division one. The B grade will get proceedings underway at 1pm, followed by a brief ceremony, then the A Grade kicks off at 3pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/eca789f2-35d3-4c91-a7f3-27446820f7bf.jpg/r126_284_2710_1744_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg