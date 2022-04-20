Golfer Grande proves he is truly grand at Easter Stableford

news, local-news,

No-nonsense A grader Mario Grande put on a real golfing clinic on Saturday when he careered away to win the Doecke Electrical Easter Stableford competition in impressive fashion at Murray Bridge Golf Club. The "Italian Stallion", pictured, came out running and stopped for no-one, finishing with a stunning 42 points off his nine handicap. When asked if it was just a fluke round he retorted he had finally worked out the newfound lightning-fast greens after failing to for a month. If that's the case then the rest of the field should watch out, as there is plenty more where that came from. Fellow A grader Shaun Williams was his only serious challenger on the day when finishing with 40 points and A grade victory. Not often one would be disappointed with a round like that, but the amiable left hander probably was on this occasion after the blinding start he had. The 12-handicapper reeled off a stunning front nine of 24 points, level par 34 off the stick, before only coming home with 16 more on the back after it looked like he could have scored anything. A handy round nonetheless as he left ex Captain Morgan flailing in second place with 35 points. Kayne Rigby, playing in the final group, had the measure of the B graders with his solid 35 point round enough to revert previous leader David Lewis into the runner-up position with his 33 points. Brian Smyth crafted a handy 35 points which was enough to earn C grade honours ahead of another veteran "Aussie Bob" McCormick, who had 33 points and was seen choking on his glass of beer after seeing his name atop the list for most of the afternoon before being nabbed by Smyth. There were tales of woe involving three and four putt greens for a number of players with the magnificent but rapid paced putting surfaces catching players out. There might be some hearts racing this weekend with another stroke round looming. "Big Hitter Mitta" Mitch Lienert overcame a slow start to end up with 34 to grab a ball ahead of Tom Haig on the same score. Joel McFee, Shane Aldridge and Andrew Meddle had 33s apiece while Corey Dahlitz and "Gentleman George" Langsford snared the last couple of prizes with 32 point efforts. Andrew Meddle had an uneven old round but his highlights got him some rewards - a lovely pitch on the 11th won him the Yabby while he rammed in a 20-foot putt up the hill on the 8th to claim an eagle and $80 worth of balls from the eagles nest. Mario Grande won the back nine Pro comp with his superb 22 points. It's time to get serious again this Saturday as it's round two of the club championships and another stroke round.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/8c800ba2-7ba5-4047-9e32-168805cabdad.jpg/r0_1146_3120_2909_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Golfer Grande proves he is truly grand at Easter Stableford