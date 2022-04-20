Players wanted for netball rep teams

news, local-news,

The River Murray Netball Association has issued a plea for any senior netball players keen to represent their association. Nominations are now open for the 2022 Country Championships, which will be held at Netball SA Stadium in Adelaide from June 11 to 13. Anyone interested must register before Friday, April 29. Trial dates are yet to be confirmed. For more information or to register your interest, contact co-ordinator Megan Johns by emailing repteamsRMNA@outlook.com. Meanwhile, RMNA 11s and 13s development days for all registered players have been confirmed. May 1 at Jervois: 11s 9.30am-11.45am, 13s 12.45pm-3pm. May 29 at Tailem Bend: May 29. July 3 and July 24 venues to be confirmed.

