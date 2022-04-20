Club 'getting on with life'

community,

With the very successful Auto Collectors Club of Murray Bridge (ACCMB) 50th Golden Anniversary celebrations now part of the club's history, it was time to "get on with life" and stage the traditional ACCMB annual Ladies Day outing. Members met at their Johnstone Park clubrooms to register, receive their run directions and annual trophy quiz sheets, issued by run organiser, Life Member, Brenda Cowie. With all the formal part done and dusted, it was time for the 17 members present driving eight vehicles to blast off towards their morning tea destination at the picturesque Frank Potts Reserve on the outskirts of Langhorne Creek. On arrival, the ACCMB convoy was able to park as a club among the gum trees and the 72 hour overnight caravan camping area of the reserve, along the rear bank of the Bremer River that meanders past Langhorne Creek. As ACCMB members set up for BYO morning tea and club Life Member Maureen Edwards announced the 80th birthday of long time husband Graham, inviting all present to share a delicious cake suitably decorated for the occasion by well known Murray Bridge McCue's bakery, placed on a table in front of his beloved Black Zephyr. The group broke out in song among the gum trees with Happy Birthday. Following morning tea and the taking of traditional photos for the club's history records, ACCMB members again started their engines and headed for the Oasis Gardens Restaurant and Function Centre, at nearby Belvedere. The modern function centre is surrounded by lush, fertile, tropical gardens which were specifically designed to offer a place of refuge away from the busy pressures of life and provide the perfect backdrop, including a cascading waterfall and large spacious lawn area for any event. With much "chit chat" taking place with members of the jovial group, trying to sort out the topsy turvy world that they currently live in, it was time to order from a two course meal and a couple of drinks to put aside their discussions. Following lunch, it was back into the gardens. This is where Brenda Cowie gave the answers to her daily trophy run quiz (winner to be announced at the annual ACCMB presentation dinner in July), followed by president Claude Minge who thanked Brenda for organising yet another great Ladies Day and thanked all for coming, wishing everyone a safe return to their respective homes. For information about ACCMB membership visit autocollectorsmurraybridge.com Or contact membership officer Trevor Wehrman 0437 815 782.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/18568dc4-f474-4226-9072-93eea24ec6ef.JPG/r0_144_2926_1797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg