Lewis will leave a legacy

After two terms, Brenton Lewis has revealed he will not be pushing for a third term in his role as mayor of the Rural City of Murray Bridge. Mr Lewis told The Standard that after eight years, he would not be nominating as a candidate for mayor or accepting nominations, and that it was time to hand the reins on to someone else. The 74-year-old said dealing with a health battle and the impacts of chemotherapy was part of the reason why he would not be standing for the position again. "My health basically drove me to make the decision I have to make, so it's one of those things that you know when the time's right, and based upon my health, the time is right for me to not contest another election," he said. "I don't think it would be wise to commit to another term." He said his eight-year tenure had flew by and his decision probably would not sink in until his last day. He was proud of what he had achieved in his time on the council, particularly under his motto of making Murray Bridge proud, safe, and progressive. "Overall I feel confident I've done a lot of good," he said. He said he loved "everything" about serving the Murray Bridge district. "It gives satisfaction to be able to contribute, to know the people wanted me to do the job, the tremendous faith they put in me, and then to deliver on that is an obligation and so I enjoyed that obligation," he said. Mr Lewis enjoyed working with the staff and running a chamber of strong, harmonious councillors. "We've had some earnest debates and still maintained respect in the chamber for each other, and respect for our staff," he said. He hopes to see "good, steady growth" after he finishes his time at the helm. "We want to be a population of 35,000 to 40,000 and we're currently around 23,000," he said. "We want that growth but we want it in an orderly form so that it's not starved of the right infrastructure." But with six months left of his term, he was keen to continue carrying out his duties. "I still have my obligations to meet between now and the middle of November, so it's business as usual and I'll serve it out till the very last day," he said.

