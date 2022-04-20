Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies

community,

Here are the Murraylands and Mallee locations where you can attend an Anzac Day service on Monday, April 25. 6am March from old Blanchetown Post Office to Blanchetown RSL for the service followed by breakfast. 6am Service. Bowhill Anzac Memorial Breakfast, Bowhill Community Centre. 6am Service. Cadell War Memorial, followed by breakfast at Cadell Club. 6.30am Service. Coonalpyn ANZAC Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Coonalpyn Bowling Club 10am Service, Memorial Gates, Karoonda Oval 6am Service at Lameroo Memorial Hall. Followed by a Gunfire breakfast in supper rooms April 24: 6pm Overnight Vigil. War Memorial, Randell Street April 25: 6am Service. War Memorial, Randell Street. Breakfast to follow at the Rowing Club 6.15am Dawn Service, Mantung Hall. Breakfast to follow 6.15am Dawn Service, Memorial Park. Breakfast to follow at RSL Hall April 24: 3pm Pre-Anzac Day Service at Murray Bridge Cemetery, Adelaide Road April 25: 5.50am Service, Sturt Reserve. 7am Gunfire Breakfast at the Murray Bridge RSL April 24: 11am Service, RSL Club Rooms 6.30am Service, Memorial Gates, Collier Park. Breakfast to follow, Palmer Pavillion 7am Service, War Memorial, Peake Town Parking Bay. Breakfast to follow 6.45am March Assembly at Ronco Motors. 7am Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Rotunda 6am inaugural Dawn Service, Rockleigh Old School House. Followed by Gunfire Breakfast and Community consultation on Proposed War Memorial at Rockleigh CFS Station 6.30am Dawn Service, Sanderston Memorial. Breakfast to follow, Angas Valley Tennis Club 8am breakfast, 9am Morning Service, Sedan Memorial Square 6am Dawn Service, Swan Reach Soldiers Memorial. 6am Dawn Service, War Memorial, Railway Terrace 6am Dawn Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at the Tintinara Hotel 6am Dawn Service, Community Hall, Angas Valley Road. Breakfast to follow at the Community Hall 6.15am Dawn Service, Wellington Hall, Jervois Road. Gunfire Breakfast available

Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies