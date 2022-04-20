Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies
Here are the Murraylands and Mallee locations where you can attend an Anzac Day service on Monday, April 25.
Blanchetown
6am March from old Blanchetown Post Office to Blanchetown RSL for the service followed by breakfast.
Bowhill
6am Service. Bowhill Anzac Memorial Breakfast, Bowhill Community Centre.
Cadell
6am Service. Cadell War Memorial, followed by breakfast at Cadell Club.
Coonalpyn
6.30am Service. Coonalpyn ANZAC Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Coonalpyn Bowling Club
Karoonda
10am Service, Memorial Gates, Karoonda Oval
Lameroo
6am Service at Lameroo Memorial Hall. Followed by a Gunfire breakfast in supper rooms
Mannum
April 24: 6pm Overnight Vigil. War Memorial, Randell Street
April 25: 6am Service. War Memorial, Randell Street. Breakfast to follow at the Rowing Club
Mantung
6.15am Dawn Service, Mantung Hall. Breakfast to follow
Meningie
6.15am Dawn Service, Memorial Park. Breakfast to follow at RSL Hall
Murray Bridge
April 24: 3pm Pre-Anzac Day Service at Murray Bridge Cemetery, Adelaide Road
April 25: 5.50am Service, Sturt Reserve. 7am Gunfire Breakfast at the Murray Bridge RSL
Mypolonga
April 24: 11am Service, RSL Club Rooms
Palmer
6.30am Service, Memorial Gates, Collier Park. Breakfast to follow, Palmer Pavillion
Peake
7am Service, War Memorial, Peake Town Parking Bay. Breakfast to follow
Pinnaroo
6.45am March Assembly at Ronco Motors. 7am Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Rotunda
Rockleigh
6am inaugural Dawn Service, Rockleigh Old School House. Followed by Gunfire Breakfast and Community consultation on Proposed War Memorial at Rockleigh CFS Station
Sanderston
6.30am Dawn Service, Sanderston Memorial. Breakfast to follow, Angas Valley Tennis Club
Sedan
8am breakfast, 9am Morning Service, Sedan Memorial Square
Swan Reach
6am Dawn Service, Swan Reach Soldiers Memorial.
Tailem Bend
6am Dawn Service, War Memorial, Railway Terrace
Tintinara
6am Dawn Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at the Tintinara Hotel
Walker Flat
6am Dawn Service, Community Hall, Angas Valley Road. Breakfast to follow at the Community Hall
Wellington
6.15am Dawn Service, Wellington Hall, Jervois Road. Gunfire Breakfast available
Comments
Discuss "Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies"
Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.