  1. Home
  2. Community

Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies

Community
Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies

Here are the Murraylands and Mallee locations where you can attend an Anzac Day service on Monday, April 25.

Blanchetown

6am March from old Blanchetown Post Office to Blanchetown RSL for the service followed by breakfast.

Bowhill 

6am Service. Bowhill Anzac Memorial Breakfast, Bowhill Community Centre.

Cadell

6am Service. Cadell War Memorial, followed by breakfast at Cadell Club.

Coonalpyn 

6.30am Service. Coonalpyn ANZAC Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Coonalpyn Bowling Club

Karoonda 

10am Service, Memorial Gates, Karoonda Oval

Lameroo 

6am Service at Lameroo Memorial Hall. Followed by a Gunfire breakfast in supper rooms

Mannum

April 24: 6pm Overnight Vigil. War Memorial, Randell Street

April 25: 6am Service. War Memorial, Randell Street. Breakfast to follow at the Rowing Club

Mantung

6.15am Dawn Service, Mantung Hall. Breakfast to follow

Meningie

6.15am Dawn Service, Memorial Park. Breakfast to follow at RSL Hall

Murray Bridge

April 24: 3pm Pre-Anzac Day Service at Murray Bridge Cemetery, Adelaide Road

April 25: 5.50am Service, Sturt Reserve. 7am Gunfire Breakfast at the Murray Bridge RSL

Mypolonga

April 24: 11am Service, RSL Club Rooms

Palmer 

6.30am Service, Memorial Gates, Collier Park. Breakfast to follow, Palmer Pavillion

Peake

7am Service, War Memorial, Peake Town Parking Bay. Breakfast to follow

Pinnaroo

6.45am March Assembly at Ronco Motors. 7am Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at Rotunda

Rockleigh

6am inaugural Dawn Service, Rockleigh Old School House. Followed by Gunfire Breakfast and Community consultation on Proposed War Memorial at Rockleigh CFS Station

Sanderston

6.30am Dawn Service, Sanderston Memorial. Breakfast to follow, Angas Valley Tennis Club

Sedan

8am breakfast, 9am Morning Service, Sedan Memorial Square

Swan Reach

6am Dawn Service, Swan Reach Soldiers Memorial.

Tailem Bend

6am Dawn Service, War Memorial, Railway Terrace

Tintinara

6am Dawn Service, War Memorial. Breakfast to follow at the Tintinara Hotel

Walker Flat

6am Dawn Service, Community Hall, Angas Valley Road. Breakfast to follow at the Community Hall

Wellington

6.15am Dawn Service, Wellington Hall, Jervois Road. Gunfire Breakfast available

Comments

Discuss "Honour Anzacs at local ceremonies"

Please note: All comments made or shown here are bound by the Online Discussion Terms & Conditions.