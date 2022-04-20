Murraylands trio up for Top Tourism Town awards

news, local-news,

Meningie, Murray Bridge, and Langhorne Creek are in the running to win an SA Top Tourism Town Award. Murray Bridge has been shortlisted in the Top Tourism Town (population 5000) category, and Meningie and Langhorne Creek in the Tiny Tourism Town (population 1500) category. Run by the Tourism Industry Council South Australia (TiCSA), the awards celebrate towns across SA that are tourist-friendly with great experiences and attractions. These three locations are among 20 named as finalists across three categories, TiCSA chief executive officer Shaun de Bruyn says. "Our regions are incredibly valuable to the state's tourism industry, with over 40 per cent of visitor expenditure in South Australia coming from our wonderful regions," he said. "Not only are the Top Tourism Town Awards excellent for celebrating our regions but they also give them the opportunity to improve their tourism marketing and visitor experiences." The public chooses which town wins the People's Choice Award, with voting open to anyone keen to cheer on their favourite town. Rural City of Murray Bridge mayor Brenton Lewis hopes residents and visitors vote for the town he leads. "Our flourishing regional centre, positioned on the Murray River, is a thriving community filled with natural beauty and unique experiences that make this former gateway town a destination that can offer you adventure around every bend," he said. "We've always known what a fantastic place this is and now the rest of the world is learning about it too." Voters go in the running to win a two-night weekend stay at an SA Council caravan park, valued at over $500. To vote, visit ticsa.com.au/industry-programs/sa-top-tourism-town/

