Murray Machining & Sheds, Murray Bridge Speedway will make another attempt this Saturday night, April 23, to break the world record for the most demolition derby cars to compete in a single event. The event came so agonisingly close last season, with a total of 123 cars, just three cars short of breaking the current record of 125, which was set in Canada in 2019. "After falling only a couple of cars short last season we really wanted to give the record one more go," event co-ordinator Angel Budarick said. U-Pull-It also returns as the naming rights sponsor for the event - which has an amazing $10,000 up for grabs for the last car running should over 100 cars participate in the event. The program kicks off with speedway racing from 6pm, with close to 60 competitors competing across the Wingless Sprint, AMCA Nationals, Street Stocks and Junior Sedan sections. Event tickets are on sale www.speedwaytickets.com.au, while the event will also be live-streamed via www.clayperview.com

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rFKAHiNcY6AHhPSm9eKeMp/b141ec5e-e29d-411a-bfc6-93d8f72998d9.jpg/r0_137_1800_1154_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

World record attempt at Murray Bridge Speedway