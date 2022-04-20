Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

Say it with spray Aerosol art on show Friday, April 22, 3:30pm-5:30pm, Railway Terrace, Murray Bridge, learn how to paint with aerosol at The Station. Read more on Eventbrite. For the family Get together for fun Sunday, April 24, 9am-3pm, Green Street, Mypolonga, fun day with family-themed stalls, food, wine and music. See AllEvents.in Escape Room Unlock the Eggs for Easter Friday, April 22, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, various times. Can you escape in time? For children aged 5-12, each session for one family/group of friends, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175. Football, netball River Murray competitions Saturday, April 23, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week in Anzac Round Mannum takes on Meningie, Imperials hosts Tailem Bend and Ramblers are home to Jervois. Fun at the fair Murraylands Fair Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 10am-3pm, arts and crafts, homemade and unique goods, food and drink available. Phone 0408 898 320. Family fun Lot 23 & Woodlane Orchard Sunday, April 24, 19 Green St, Mypolonga, 9am-3pm, family themed market, food and drink available, kids relays and games fby Murray Bridge Scouts, come n try karate 9.30am & 11am - for information phone 0410 041 222. World record try Demolition Derby World Record Attempt Saturday, April 23, Murray Bridge Speedway from 5pm, racing includes wingless sprints, AMCAs, street stocks tickets on sale at speedwaytickets.com.au All revved up Car and Coffee On The River Mannum Sunday, April 24, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. Keep an eye on it Free diabetes session Diabetes and Your Eyes, free information session, White Park Community Club Rooms Mulgundawah Rd and Gladstone St, Murray Bridge, Friday, April 23, 10am-11am. Up to speed Skateboarding for kids Saturday, April 23, 11am-3pm, Murray Bridge Skate Park, Skate Australia Skateboarding. WHAT'S ON Your listings Send your event details to The Standard at editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/f1dbda9f-5bb6-4248-9305-0f257bd2d570.jpg/r3_3_1198_678_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on in the Murraylands