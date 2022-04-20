Discover what's on in the Murraylands

  1. Home
Say it with spray

Aerosol art on show

Friday, April 22, 3:30pm-5:30pm, Railway Terrace, Murray Bridge, learn how to paint with aerosol at The Station. Read more on Eventbrite.

For the family

Get together for fun

Sunday, April 24, 9am-3pm, Green Street, Mypolonga, fun day with family-themed stalls, food, wine and music. See AllEvents.in

Escape Room

Unlock the Eggs for Easter

Friday, April 22, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, various times. Can you escape in time? For children aged 5-12, each session for one family/group of friends, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175.

Football, netball

River Murray competitions

Saturday, April 23, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week in Anzac Round Mannum takes on Meningie, Imperials hosts Tailem Bend and Ramblers are home to Jervois.

Fun at the fair

Murraylands Fair

Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 10am-3pm, arts and crafts, homemade and unique goods, food and drink available. Phone 0408 898 320.

Family fun

Lot 23 & Woodlane Orchard

Sunday, April 24, 19 Green St, Mypolonga, 9am-3pm, family themed market, food and drink available, kids relays and games fby Murray Bridge Scouts, come n try karate 9.30am & 11am - for information phone 0410 041 222.

World record try

Demolition Derby World Record Attempt

Saturday, April 23, Murray Bridge Speedway from 5pm, racing includes wingless sprints, AMCAs, street stocks tickets on sale at speedwaytickets.com.au

All revved up

Car and Coffee On The River Mannum

Sunday, April 24, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.

Keep an eye on it

Free diabetes session

Diabetes and Your Eyes, free information session, White Park Community Club Rooms Mulgundawah Rd and Gladstone St, Murray Bridge, Friday, April 23, 10am-11am.

Up to speed

Skateboarding for kids

Saturday, April 23, 11am-3pm, Murray Bridge Skate Park, Skate Australia Skateboarding.

