Discover what's on in the Murraylands

Say it with spray
Aerosol art on show
Friday, April 22, 3:30pm-5:30pm, Railway Terrace, Murray Bridge, learn how to paint with aerosol at The Station. Read more on Eventbrite.
For the family
Get together for fun
Sunday, April 24, 9am-3pm, Green Street, Mypolonga, fun day with family-themed stalls, food, wine and music. See AllEvents.in
Escape Room
Unlock the Eggs for Easter
Friday, April 22, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, various times. Can you escape in time? For children aged 5-12, each session for one family/group of friends, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175.
Football, netball
River Murray competitions
Saturday, April 23, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week in Anzac Round Mannum takes on Meningie, Imperials hosts Tailem Bend and Ramblers are home to Jervois.
Fun at the fair
Murraylands Fair
Sunday, April 24, Sturt Reserve, Murray Bridge, 10am-3pm, arts and crafts, homemade and unique goods, food and drink available. Phone 0408 898 320.
Family fun
Lot 23 & Woodlane Orchard
Sunday, April 24, 19 Green St, Mypolonga, 9am-3pm, family themed market, food and drink available, kids relays and games fby Murray Bridge Scouts, come n try karate 9.30am & 11am - for information phone 0410 041 222.
World record try
Demolition Derby World Record Attempt
Saturday, April 23, Murray Bridge Speedway from 5pm, racing includes wingless sprints, AMCAs, street stocks tickets on sale at speedwaytickets.com.au
All revved up
Car and Coffee On The River Mannum
Sunday, April 24, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries); for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring.
Keep an eye on it
Free diabetes session
Diabetes and Your Eyes, free information session, White Park Community Club Rooms Mulgundawah Rd and Gladstone St, Murray Bridge, Friday, April 23, 10am-11am.
Up to speed
Skateboarding for kids
Saturday, April 23, 11am-3pm, Murray Bridge Skate Park, Skate Australia Skateboarding.
