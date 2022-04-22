Pederick given shadow ministerial roles

news, local-news,

Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick has been added to the Shadow Cabinet by new Opposition Leader David Speirs. Mr Pederick is now the Shadow Minister for Veterans Affairs, Emergency Services and Regional Roads - three areas which are all special to him, he says. Mr Pederick told The Standard that Veterans Affairs was close to his heart as his brother served in the armed forces for 23 years, in Rwanda. He is a Country Fire Service volunteer and has lived rurally all his life, so he is keen to make changes where he can as the Shadow Emergency Services and Regional Roads Minister. Mr Pederick said it was a privilege to be part of the Shadow Cabinet. "I intend to use my experience in parliament and right across South Australia to carry out my new responsibilities to assist the people of South Australia in holding the new Labor government to account in my portfolio areas," he said. Mr Speirs unveiled the full Shadow Cabinet on Thursday, April 21, and seven of its 15 members are based in regional SA. "This new-look Shadow Cabinet is full of passionate, talented and diverse individuals who will drive a fresh vision for the future of South Australia," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/3d5807f3-c860-4dea-bc05-5681c1098543.jpg/r0_519_7360_4677_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg