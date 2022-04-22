Monarto Safari Park's roarsome new centre is opened

news, local-news,

People come from far and wide to explore Monarto Safari Park, and on Thursday, April 21, they were welcomed with open arms at the new visitor centre's official opening ceremony. The centre has been open for a month, but various dignitaries made the trip to see the site themselves and give it the celebration it deserved. Ngarrindjeri Elder Major "Moogy" Sumner provided a Welcome to Country, before Zoos SA chief executive Elaine Bensted spoke about the new facility. Member for Barker Tony Pasin and Member for Hammond Adrian Pederick gave speeches about how great the facility was and that it would draw more people to the Murraylands. The opening highlighted what can be achieved when partnerships are forged; local, state, and federal government were all involved with funding which allowed the project to come to fruition. The federal government provided $11.25 million and the state government gave $4.55 million, while the Rural City of Murray Bridge built a slip lane entry from Monarto Road into the centre. "We were extremely grateful to receive both Commonwealth and state funding for this project that will allow us to welcome more visitors than ever to the region," Ms Bensted said. "We will also be able to connect with more school groups and ensure that we're engaged with young conservationists from around the state." The build began in early 2021 and gates opened on March 25. The centre features a 'heart space' with benches, a viewing platform, cafe and safari shop, and function room which has the Monarto's Great Migration: A journey through time and conservation exhibition. A few hundred metres down a trail, visitors can find the lions. Mr Pederick said the facility was a "culmination of many, many decades" of work and volunteerism. "There'll be spin-off opportunities for every small business in the region, whether it's supplies, it's physical services, and simple things like servicing of buses ... it's all adding jobs into the community," he said. "It's so much more accessible than the other entrance where you did have to drive quite a few kilometres to get there. "This will be a venue not just for locals but for Australians, international tourists, and just complement everything else we have in the regions." Mr Pasin said the centre was "befitting to the iconic status" of the park. "This new visitor centre provides the kind of entry statement you need to a facility of this status," he said. "You could be in the middle of an African plain, right here in the Murraylands." He expected more than 200,000 people to visit per year as borders opened up and both locals and visitors heard about what was on offer at Monarto. "The old facility was outsized; this will allow for growth and I hope to see visitors go past quarter of a million and approaching half a million visitors per year," he said. "When you're visiting this facility, you're making a contribution towards the conservation work they do. "You can have some fun but you're doing something good for endangered animals all over the world by visiting this centre, which is a real win-win." He said the Murraylands was quickly becoming the place where South Australians came to play. "Every single South Australian needs to come to this facility because we have one of the most unique offerings anywhere in the world right here in the Murraylands," he said. "This is a tourism offer of national significance and the work it does internationally is of significance too." Now, Monarto Safari Park can say phase one of three phases to make the site the biggest experience outside of Africa is complete. The rest of the works are set to be finished by late 2022 or early 2023. Part of this includes the construction and opening of a luxury hotel by private developer Gerry Ryan. Another element is the Wild Africa safari, where visitors will be able to drive through vast plains with roaming animals such as cheetah and giraffe, plus waterholes inhabited by Nile hippopotamus and various birdlife. For more information, visit www.monartosafari.com.au. Thirteen weeks ago, Monarto Safari Park was excited by the extension of its lion pride when Husani gave birth. On Wednesday this week, Malkia, Chad, and Ruka made their public debut and joined the pride. They had private introduction to the 10.8-hectare exhibit last week to familiarise themselves with the space before the first official outing.

