Discover what's on in the Murraylands

On display Rotary Art Show Until Sunday, May 15, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 27 Sixth St, open various days and times/ Popular event which provides opportunities for all types of artists, this year there are 130 works by 60 artists. For information and times visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/current-exhibitions Football, netball River Murray competitions Saturday, April 30, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week Mypolonga takes on Ramblers, Mannum hosts Tailem Bend and Jervois is at home against Imperials. Light it up Candlemaking with Kat n Bec Saturday, April 30, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am, 11am sessions. For children aged 7-12, each session for one family/group of friends, limited spaces, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175. Driving delight Cars and Coffee Sunday, May 1, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available Market Day Mannum Riverside Markets Sunday, May 1, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303 Classic cars Swan Reach River Run Sunday, May 1, Lenn White Reserve, Swan Reach, 10.30am-4.30pm, $5 per classic car, $2 pedestrian. Fourth annual classic car display, with live music, food and drinks available. ...And they're off Murray Bridge Races Wednesday, May 4, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. Back in Time Author talk - Victoria Purman Friday, May 6, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am, hear from author Victoria Purman about her latest book The Nurses' War, followed by a light lunch. Bookings- phone 8539 1175. For protection Protect your identity online Wednesday, May 11, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am-12pm, learn how to avoid scams and tricks online, free, bookings - phone 8539 1175. They're racing Strathalbyn Racing Club Sunday, May 15, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Family Day, visit from Fairy Belle entertaining the kids with crafts and activities, phone 8536 2248. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Discover what's on in the Murraylands