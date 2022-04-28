Discover what's on in the Murraylands
On display
Rotary Art Show
Until Sunday, May 15, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 27 Sixth St, open various days and times/ Popular event which provides opportunities for all types of artists, this year there are 130 works by 60 artists. For information and times visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/current-exhibitions
Football, netball
River Murray competitions
Saturday, April 30, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week Mypolonga takes on Ramblers, Mannum hosts Tailem Bend and Jervois is at home against Imperials.
Light it up
Candlemaking with Kat n Bec
Saturday, April 30, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am, 11am sessions. For children aged 7-12, each session for one family/group of friends, limited spaces, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175.
Driving delight
Cars and Coffee
Sunday, May 1, Wharf Precinct car park, Murray Bridge, 8am-10am, car enthusiasts and public welcome, coffee, drinks and food available
Market Day
Mannum Riverside Markets
Sunday, May 1, 9am-2pm at Arnold Park. Food, handcrafted items, produce, coffee, busking. For information contact Mannum Visitor Information Centre 8569 1303
Classic cars
Swan Reach River Run
Sunday, May 1, Lenn White Reserve, Swan Reach, 10.30am-4.30pm, $5 per classic car, $2 pedestrian. Fourth annual classic car display, with live music, food and drinks available.
...And they're off
Murray Bridge Races
Wednesday, May 4, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 10.30am-5pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310.
Back in Time
Author talk - Victoria Purman
Friday, May 6, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am, hear from author Victoria Purman about her latest book The Nurses' War, followed by a light lunch. Bookings- phone 8539 1175.
For protection
Protect your identity online
Wednesday, May 11, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am-12pm, learn how to avoid scams and tricks online, free, bookings - phone 8539 1175.
They're racing
Strathalbyn Racing Club
Sunday, May 15, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Family Day, visit from Fairy Belle entertaining the kids with crafts and activities, phone 8536 2248.
