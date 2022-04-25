Anzac Day commemorated at Murray Bridge | PHOTOS

news, local-news,

More than 1000 people attended Murray Bridge's Anzac Day service at Sturt Reserve on Monday, April 25. Led by Murray Bridge RSL president Rod Harris, the ceremony started in pitch black, the president's speech lit by a torch. Rural City of Murray Bridge mayor Brenton Lewis said some words to mark the occasion, and a catafalque party made up of Murray Bridge Cadets stood guard around the monument. The Last Post was played on the saxophone and St Joseph's School student Ella Ireland read a poem. Many wreaths were laid by group representatives before the service wrapped up. Post-service, many attendees headed across the river to the RSL clubrooms to enjoy a gunfire breakfast. Dozens of Anzac Day services were held across the Murraylands and Mallee, including at Rockleigh, which hosted its first dawn service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/8015884d-19b0-4787-801a-ea4847e97387.jpg/r343_798_7310_4734_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg