Record not broken, but smiles cracked at demo derby

news, local-news,

The final event of Murray Bridge Speedway's season featured wingless sprints, street stocks, junior sedans, AMCA nationals and the demolition derby world record attempt. A huge crowd attended the entertaining night of action over the long weekend. Unfortunately, the demolition derby failed to attract the number required to set a new record; it fell well short of the current record of 125 cars, with 96 official entries taking to the track. Street Stock racer Steven Gartner won the demolition derby and also collected the 'most damage' award in his Hyundai Excel. 'Best presented' went to Grahem 'Smokie' Reynolds for his Ghostbusters-themed car. Wingless sprint racer Jack McCarthy led the 20-lap A-Main race from start to finish after winning both of his heats. Finishing second was Harley Alexander - the best result of his career - and Brett Ireland came third. Tahleesha Mayes won the B-Main while Matthew Tyler, Jesse Alexander and Kahn Aston also transferred to the A-Main. In the 20-lap final round of the Street Stock Track Championship, Carey Weston crossed the line first, followed by Nigel Reichstein and Craig Buchanan. After being split into New Stars and Top Stars, the best from heats combined for the feature race, which was won by Lucas Warnett ahead of Lachlan Brown and Diesel Fallon. Five AMCA nationals took to the track and in the final, Tasmania's Rodney Basset set a new 20-lap track record of 5:05.553, beating Shannon Hilder and John Stumann. Planning for the 2022/23 season is underway, with the Opening Night slated for September 24.

/images/transform/v1/resize/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/92da45bf-189e-4b2a-9134-a39726f02b63.jpg/w1200_h678_fcrop.jpg