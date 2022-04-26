Truck rolls near Peake, spilling barley across Mallee Highway

news, local-news,

The Mallee Highway is closed in both directions near Peake after a truck rolled on Tuesday morning, April 26. Emergency services were called to the scene about one kilometre west of Lauterbach Road at 9am. They found a messy scene of a semi-trailer on its side blocking both lanes, with the cabin nearly into the trees on the side of the road. The whole load of barley the truck was carrying was spilt across both lanes and into the roadside scrub. The driver, a man from Karoonda aged in his 40s, had to be helped out of his vehicle. He was taken to Murray Bridge Soldiers Memorial Hospital with minor head, arm, and leg injuries which were considered to be non-life-threatening. Mallee Highway was closed between the Peake township and six kilometres east of Peake until about 4.45pm. Traffic is being diverted around the scene onto both the west and east ends of Lauterbach Road. Motorists were asked to avoid the area where possible.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/4085ea4e-76a4-4ffb-a910-84fc0368f1a5.jpg/r0_164_2048_1321_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg