Anzac battle drawn between United, Villa | PHOTOS

Saturday saw arch rivals Murray Bridge United take on Salisbury Villa at home in both senior grades in the Anzac round at Jaensch Oval, where the annual Anzac Mateship Perpetual Trophy was up for grabs. Former United player and current serving Army Reservist Joseph Di Santo emceed a brief ceremony before the A grade game, and Murray Bridge Concert Band trumpeter Roger Head played the Last Post. Charlie Di Santo, a well-known local football identity and former National Soccer League referee, tossed the coin, which United won and Villa had the kick off to the clubroom end. The battle had an intense tempo from the get-go, but Villa seemed to be the more dominant of the two in the first half, with United goal keeper Raymond Agius called upon early to make numerous saves. United's Joshua Ngui came off at the 15-minute mark with an injury forcing United's playing coach Stuart Bradshaw to bring himself on in Ngui's place. The move unsettled United which Villa pounced on. Moments later Villa was awarded a corner and Villa full back Nicholas Daloisio broke the deadlock, heading the ball into the back of the net to give Villa a 1-nil lead. United regrouped and built upon the intensity which saw a number of yellow cards issued to both teams. Both teams had their chances in the first half but failed to make any further impact on the scoreboard. United came out firing in the second half, maintaining the tempo of the first half. Villa had an answer for everything United threw at it and vice versa. Mid-way through the second half United's Josh Margetts opened United's goal account, leveling the score 1-all and putting them back in the game. With 15 minutes left, United's Damon Sorensen thought he had scored the goal of the season, crossing the ball from the right wing into the back of the net. Some confusion occurred; United thought it had taken the lead, but Villa goalkeeper Anthony Varapodio back from injury had re-injured his hand in the process. The linesman had signalled the ball had gone out of play, so the referee disallowed the goal and awarded Villa a goal kick, much to United's disbelief. Varapodio was substituted for reserve goal keeper Joseph Romeo, while he went off the ground to receive treatment. At the same time Bradshaw decided to substitute himself and inject some fresh legs into the game to try and pounce on Romeo for a late winner and the sole rights to the Anzac Mateship Perpetual Trophy. The game ended in a one-all draw. Matteo Tukja from Salisbury Villa was judged the player of the day, having best demonstrated the Army values of courage, leadership, initiative and teamwork. Helen Di Santo presented him the Di Santo Medallion, which acknowledges the family's contribution to local football and the Australian Defence Force. The B grade secured its first win of the session defeating Villa 2-1; goal scorers were Lewin Kwaomae and Jay Eckermann. This week both senior teams are away to Stirling Districts. Club legend Terry Hayes will be coaching against United.

