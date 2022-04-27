Footy's fighting spirit

news, local-news,

The River Murray Football League commemorated Anzac Day by showing fighting spirit on the football field. The Colin Wakefield Medal was handed out to an A grade player from each game in honour of its namesake, who was a past player for Mannum and a World War II veteran. In the designated Anzac Day clash on Saturday, Meningie defeated hosts Mannum by 19 points, 9.15 (69) to 12.16 (88). Meningie's Brodie Martin was the match-winner for his side, booting six of their 12 goals. Bailey Boughen and Jake Keller snagged three majors each for Mannum. Peter Reichelt, from Meningie, was awarded the Colin Wakefield Medal. Best players for Meningie were Brad Thompson, Matthew Hartman, Reichelt, Sam Sanders, and Martin. Best players for Mannum were Harrison Hawkins, Tyson Schellen, Mitchell Heward, Michael O'Malley, and Josh Boylan. Jervois and Ramblers faced off at Le Messurier Oval and the Bluds made easy work of the Roosters, winning 20.8 (128) to 9.5 (59). Josh Scott was the obvious choice as the winner of the Colin Wakefield Medal, after nearly defeating Ramblers off his own boot with eight goals. His teammates Zane Barry and Josh Farrer scored three goals each. Ramblers' Connor Baker and Lual Kelei kicked two each. Best players for Jervois were Barry, Scott, Taite Silverlock, Farrer, and Tom Kluske. Best players for Ramblers were Keynan Harradine, Shannon Callery, Aaron Pratt, and Nelson Miller. In the night game, Imperials grabbed a 57-point win over Tailem Bend, 14.9 (93) to 4.12 (36). Sam De Michele and Johnny Boras stood tall for Imperials, kicking six and five goals respectively, while four Eagles shared the goalkicking. Imperials' Harley Montgomery won the Colin Wakefield Medal, and was best player along with Clint Diment, Mitchell Lienert, De Michele, and Brayden Martin. Best players for Tailem Bend were Steven Clay, Daniel Perks, Josef Rack, Charlie Fisher, and Dylan Hogarth.

