Member for Mackillop, Nick McBride was unsuccessful in his bid for the South Australian Liberal party leadership. The party elected its new leader, Former Environment and Water minister David Speirs, on Tuesday, April 19. Mr Speirs won the role with 18 votes, against Josh Teague who received five votes and Mr McBride who received only one vote. "The majority of our Parliamentary Liberal Party has supported David Speirs as the Leader and John Garner as the Deputy Leader of the Liberal Parliamentary Party, I congratulate them and respect the decision of my Party," he said. "I also congratulate Nicola Centofanti as the new leader of the Liberal Party in the Legislative Council and Jing Lee as the new Deputy." "While I have not been selected, this time has provided me with the opportunity to share my views and thoughts on the way forward for our Party with my Liberal Parliamentary colleagues." "I hope that the leadership change can bring about meaningful change in the way our Party engages and represents the views and needs of our regions, business, families, and communities." "I will seek to work constructively with the new leadership team and hope that our parliamentary team can move forward in an inclusive way." "I will continue to work hard to represent my constituents and work to see my Party return to policy and advocacy that represent core Liberal values." Though he was unsuccessful in becoming the opposition leader, Mr McBride was appointed the Shadow Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Engagement, and is committed to MacKillop.

