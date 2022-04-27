Nine candidates to contest Barker

news, local-news,

A whopping nine candidates will contest the seat of Barker in the upcoming federal election. Candidate nominations closed at midday on Thursday, April 21 and on Friday, April 22, the order these candidates will appear on the ballot was drawn at the Murray Bridge Library. The candidates, in order of their place on the ballot, are: The electorate of Barker covers the Murray Mallee, Limestone Coast, Riverland and Barossa Valley, and the election will be held on Saturday, May 21.

