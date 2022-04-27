Nine candidates to contest Barker
Local News
A whopping nine candidates will contest the seat of Barker in the upcoming federal election.
Candidate nominations closed at midday on Thursday, April 21 and on Friday, April 22, the order these candidates will appear on the ballot was drawn at the Murray Bridge Library.
The candidates, in order of their place on the ballot, are:
- Jonathan Pietzsch - National Party of Australia (SA)
- Carlos Quaremba - Pauline Hanson's One Nation
- Vince Pannell - Independent
- Maddy Fry - Independent
- Rosa Hillam - Australian Greens
- Tony Pasin - Liberal Party of Australia (SA)
- David Swiggs - United Australia Party
- Mark Braes - Australian Labor Party (SA)
- Kym Hanton - Australian Federation Party
The electorate of Barker covers the Murray Mallee, Limestone Coast, Riverland and Barossa Valley, and the election will be held on Saturday, May 21.