Good idea in bag for the Coorong

The OzFish Coorong Chapter has bagged a good idea. The group organised an innovative new concept for its yeasly long-weekend beach clean-up at Ocean Beach in the Coorong, South Australia. Using the strong community of 4WDers in the region, volunteers set up a marshalling area at the Tea Tree Crossing beach dunes entry, handing out recycled hessian garbage bags to drivers entering the beach. The volunteers were encouraged to return the individually-coded bags full of marine debris as a way to help the environment. South Australian OzFish Program Manager Dr Michael Sierp was happy with the work. He said a range of litter items were removed from the beach, including plastic, ropes, nets, polystyrene eskys, buoys and baitpots. Bigger items were also retrieved. They included several large discarded rusty gazebos. "When litter is dropped on land, the wind and rain carry it to our waterways where it is difficult to remove," Dr Sierp said. "It ends up here on our beaches or out in the ocean. "These efforts protect the local fishery, birdlife, and beach." In 2019, the CSIRO stated that Australians ingest about one "credit card" of microplastics every week and it has been estimated that 100,000 marine species have eaten, been entangled or died as a result of plastics in the past 12 months. "Any effort to remove plastic waste from our environment is incredibly important," Dr Sierp said. "So many of us enjoy these areas for recreational activities. "It makes sense that we give something back by cleaning up. "We were especially grateful for support from the Coorong District Council who funded a new clean-up trailer used by OzFish for waste disposal." Participants on the day entered a raffle with valuable prizes donated from BCF Victor Harbour, Goolwa Pippi Co, the Marine Fishers Association (MFA), Cape Calamari and 2KW FishBank restaurant. Local OzFish volunteers are already planning next year's event to make it bigger and better. It is now in its third year. OzFish Coorong Chapter president Levi Nash was enthusiastic about the future of the clean-ups. "Protecting this beach from the build-up of rubbish that floats in is really important," he said. "Talking to the 4WDers about what we are doing with the clean-ups and having pretty much all of them join in was great to see. "This year we set up at Tea Tree Crossing beach, but next year we hope to set up an additional area at 42 Mile Crossing beach handing out clean-up bags. We will also start a day earlier which will capture most of the vessel traffic to the beach." The litter was sorted, counted and will be entered into the Australian Marine Debris Database which is used by researchers to determine the best way to combat marine rubbish. A worldwide "green" movement is working towards a cleaner ocean and better land environment for our children.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/ac40e206-dcdf-4ea9-8621-4b46162fc459.JPG/r0_75_3264_1919_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg