From the mayor of Murray Bridge

During February and March, Council invited community members to comment on a proposal to assist management of Little Corellas, particularly at Sturt Reserve. The proposal included establishment of a sanctuary site for the Little Corellas to encourage them to move away from high profile locations. The community was specifically asked to provide feedback on a proposal to establish a Little Corella Sanctuary Site at Swanport Wetlands. Forty three responses were received during the consultation period showing that there are a broad range of views on this issue. Concerns were expressed by some regarding the impact on the wetlands and its associated wildlife and biodiversity while others preferred establishment of a sanctuary to the introduction of culling programs. Council considered all the responses at our meeting last night and resolved to defer a decision on the location of the Little Corella Sanctuary Site pending a further Elected Member briefing to consider alternative locations and options. Council has been committed to the youth in our region for many years and programs such as The Station and its focus on music, provide a great outlet for youth creativity. This year Council has been reviewing our services to youth as expressed in our Youth Action Plan. Council last night endorsed a new Youth Action Plan that reflected input and feedback from a broad range of stakeholders received over the past few months. The plan reinforces Council's commitment to youth in our region, maintaining our vision that in the next 5 years young people in Murray Bridge will be engaged, valued and celebrated and that they will influence decisions that shape their community. Based on the feedback received, the Youth Program will be working to expand services beyond the current music program to better integrate with Council's arts, Library, events and volunteering programs. A copy of the Plan is available on our website www.murraybridge.sa.gov.au and I encourage our community to have a read. Council also approved the latest round of Community Grants to 22 organisations, with Council's grant contribution of almost $80,000 supporting over $225,000 worth of projects and programs that will provide direct benefits to our community and its members. Recipients included church groups, service clubs, sports associations and emergency services with funding used for a wide range of initiatives including updgrading marine rescue equipment, support for Teen Challenge SA and upgrade of clubrooms and other facilities at communal buildings. I congratulate all of this round's recipients and thank their members for their commitment and efforts.

