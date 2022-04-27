Roeger finishes top 50 at Boston

news, local-news,

Langhorne Creek Paralympian Michael Roeger finished in the top 50 overall at the esteemed Boston Marathon on April 18. Roeger recorded a time of 2:25:42 to win the Men's T45-46 category and finish in 49th position overall. While it was an impressive effort, he shared that unfortunately he could not properly execute his plan for the race. "It's rarely guaranteed things play out how we want them to, had stomach issues pretty early on," he posted on Instagram. "Tried to push through for as long as I could. "From half way I made a decision to back off, try to get to the finish and soak in the amazing Boston crowds." He thanked his team and those who supported him "regardless of the result". "I know I'm in better shape than 2.25 and trust in the plan we have," he wrote.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/usekyTuZfyh2J4xRMVJpZf/46b557da-9e50-403a-8ae8-0d60163e300e.JPG/r0_800_3607_2838_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg