Top 6 family-friendly outdoor sports to try over the school holidays

As school bells ring out signifying the end of term, hordes of children run out school gates for two weeks of endless fun, ridding themselves of pesky early morning alarms and due dates once more.



So, what better way to spend your free time than with some adventurous outdoor sports fit for the whole family, that's sure to tire out the kids and have them in bed at an acceptable hour.



If you're struggling with what fun-filled family activities you can find for your kids, look no further as we break down the best outdoor entertainment to try this holiday.

Go biking

One of the most enjoyable and simultaneously underrated activities has to be biking. This hobby will have you speeding through tumultuous terrain or lush landscapes and simultaneously give you a pretty great workout as well. No matter where you find your family, bikes can be strapped to the back of the car and taken with you.



Whether it's a city staycation, trek around the concrete jungle with your kids and hunt for the best cafe to stop for the best sustenance. Or, if you're getting out of suburbia into the country for a break, take advantage of the stunning natural sights and take your children on a wild escapade.



Bonus points if you own a mountain bike, available for both kids and adults, the two-wheel transportation can get you through just about any tricky territory. Whether you're sweating through uphill gravel or breezing through a winding road, anywhere can be the backdrop of your adventure when you're on one of these.

Get wet and wild

One of the easiest ways to have fun at any age is to get over to the beach and jump in those waves.



A beach day is the sort of school holiday activity that the entire family will love. Whilst Dad lies on the sand and guards the precious cargo of water bottles, snacks and sun protection, Mum and the kids can go ride the waves.



However, while swimming amongst crashing waves under the golden sun sounds like a Utopia, it's time to up the ante and add a sporty twist to your day out, with the addition of boogie boards, your kid's beach day just got ten times more thrilling.



Watch as they tire themselves out with races and competitions as to who can catch the biggest wave. Engage in family-wide races with the loser buying ice cream for the whole family, buy the time the sun goes down you'll be tired out and ready for bed, just so you can all do it again tomorrow.

Slow it down with lawn bowls

We all love some adventure time, but if you're looking for an elusive sport that is equal parts relaxing, but still has that competitive edge, then look no further than lawn bowls.



Either team up with kids against parents, or perhaps every man for themselves and watch as you spend an afternoon or ten, giggling and squealing at each other over whether that ball went out of bounds or not.



You'll have a laughter-filled school holiday, without the addition of exhaustion, making the kids well-rested and in great spirits, ready for another school term.

Shoot some hoops

No matter how old, or young or child is, it is never too late or too early to teach them how to play basketball. Have fun watching your kids improve and go from hitting the springboard to swishing the ball through the net.



Basketball is fun at any age, trying to sneakily steal the ball from the other team or running up the court bouncing your ball hoping to make the winning shot.



This game is perfect for siblings and truly pulls the competitive spirit out of them, whilst also teaching them about the importance of good sportsmanship. They'll be back at school in no time, shooting hoops and teaching their friends how to get the best jump shot.

Get skating

If there was ever an activity to make Mum and Dad feel like a kid again and simultaneously get your kids excited about being outdoors, it's rollerskating.



The thrill of zooming down the pavement and the excitement of learning new tricks is enough to have your kids outside all day long, just make sure to supply them with well-earned snacks.



On day one they'll be fitted out in knee pads and a custom helmet as they fall over their own feet, but by the end of the holidays, they'll be spinning circles around you and zooming up and down the street, just make sure you know how to catch them!

School holidays are the time in which kids can let loose and be free of the confines of their classroom walls for a few weeks. So. instead of having them sit inside, switching the school computer for the home laptop, show them the fun of being outside with these exhilarating activities.