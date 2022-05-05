Discover what's on in the Murraylands

news, local-news,

Football, netball River Murray competitions Saturday, May 7, River Murray football and netball competitions, this week Mypolonga takes on Imperials, Mannum hosts Jervois and Tailem Bend is at home against Meningie. On display Murray Bridge Rotary Art Show Until Sunday, May 15, Murray Bridge Regional Gallery, 27 Sixth St, open various days and times/ Popular event which provides opportunities for all types of artists, this year there are 130 works by 60 artists. For information and times visit http://www.murraybridgegallery.com.au/current-exhibitions For protection Protect your identity online Wednesday, May 11, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 10am-12pm, learn how to avoid scams and tricks online, free event, bookings essential - phone 8539 1175. It's movie night Film- Misbehaviour (M) Thursday, May 12, Murray Bridge Library, 51 South Tce, 5.30pm-7.30pm, bookings essential - for information phone 8539 1175. Roll all day Roll, Ride and Whip Saturday, May 14, Sturt Reserve Skate Park, Murray Bridge, 10.30am-5.30pm, skate, BMX and scooter workshops for ages 4-15, teaching basic to intermediate skills, must wear a helmet and equipment must be in good working order, live music. Free - bookings essential at 0427 400 635. They're racing Strathalbyn Racing Club Sunday, May 15, 164 Dry Plains Road, 10.30am-5pm, Daish Irrigation Family Day, fun for the entire family, with visit from Fairy Belle entertaining the kids with crafts and activities, as well as face painting, food and drink available, phone 8536 2248 for more details. Bridal works Wedding Expo Sunday, May 22, Bridges Event Centre, 342 Brinkley Rd, Murray Bridge, 10am-2pm, ceremony and wedding set ups a swell as a range of local suppliers from florists to cake makers and jewellers. Free event, tegister to attend at www.bridgesevents.com.au/expo ...And they're off Murray Bridge Races Saturday, May 28, Gifford Hill Racecourse, 11.30am-6pm; enjoy a day of racing, food and drinks available, For more information phone 8532 2310. All revved up Car and Coffee On The River Sunday, May 29, 8.30am, Arnold Park (by the ferries) Mannum; for vintage and classic car enthusiasts incorporating any other form of motoring. EVENT LISTING WHAT'S ON Details to editor.mvstandard@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/cf9e09f1-7efe-48d9-818e-bb1d4a0924c1.jpg/r0_520_1920_1605_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Discover what's on in the Murraylands