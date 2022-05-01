news, local-news,

Over 7000 native plants have been used to help create a wonderful community space at the wastewater pump station located just outside of Murray Bridge, on Jervois Road. Landscaping and the station's design was created by Aboriginal architect and visual artist Paul Herzich, who wanted to bring life and colour to the SA Water upgraded station and facility. Named 'Nankeri tapatawangk' - the Ngarrindjeri name meaning 'place of good water' - the site includes two large mosaic sculptures which represent black swan eggs, as well as an interpretive walking trail. SA Water vegetation specialist Shaun Kennedy said the space now had groundcover and plants covering the two-hectare site. "The 40 native plants we chose for this site, such as River Mint, Mallee Wattle, Flagrant Saltbush and Weaver's Sedge, are not just native to South Australia, but specifically to this Murraylands region, so are well suited to the normally hot and dry conditions experienced in the area," he said. "For the community to see these native species flourish at the pump station site helps demonstrate the plants can also be a great choice for backyard gardeners to consider at their own homes. "The beauty of many of the native plant species growing here is their conduciveness to pruning." "Strategically placed native grasses have created an almost rhythmic pattern in between the raised garden beds, that also provides a visual representation of the outstretched features of a bird's wing. The site also leads to two stormwater basins which fill with rainwater run-off from the pump station to provide irrigation to wetland vegetation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/9e2297f0-7efb-436a-a218-a61ebae65e49.jpeg/r0_105_1672_1050_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Pumped for Murray Bridge water station beautification