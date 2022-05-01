news, local-news,

A new growth strategy is on the agenda at the Coorong Council, with community members and key stakeholders being asked to contribute to the development of the plan which could put in place markers for the next 25 years. The Coorong Growth Strategy would be used by the council as a direction for attracting and managing residential and commercial growth in the district. Mayor Paul Simmons said the plan would help focus on the future growth of the region, highlighting unique attributes to attract people and businesses as well as managing growth sustainability. "A Growth Strategy really asks us all to imagine our towns and districts in the future," he said. "Where will the towns' residential and commercial areas have grown, what might our sports and recreational areas look like, what we would need to support high growth - knowing that history tells us the best prepared are those communities who have a plan that remains fresh and relevant." Mr Simmons said strategies in the plan would seek to build on the strengths of the region, such as its idyllic landscapes, strength in primary production and other key industries, with the townships of Tailem Bend, Meningie, Wellington East, Tintinara and Coonalpyn at the forefront. Community feedback on the plan is being sought through online submissions, surveys and public meetings. Community drop-in sessions are being held in this week at: Tailem Bend - Tuesday, May 3, Town Hall, 5.30pm-8pm. Meningie - Wednesday, May 4, Bowling club, 5.30pm-8pm Tintinara - Tuesday, May 10, Tintinara Football Club, 5.30pm-8pm Further details are available online (www.coorong.sa.gov.au/growingcoorong), including access to a business survey and listening post information.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/260706d8-8241-4752-9eef-745098134459.jpg/r0_401_3553_2408_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Have a say on Coorong's growth strategy