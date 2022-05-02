news, local-news,

An up and coming stud breeder and a manager of a successful stud are among nine people named to take part in the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders Program. Bridget Watson, Binnowie Angus, Coonalpyn, and Peter Colliver, Stoney Point Meningie, were included in the fourth year of the program, which is an alliance between Angus Australia and farm insurer Achmea Australia, to help the next generation fast-track their leadership in the beef industry. Ms Watson has been involved in the industry since her family started a commercial herd in 2012, with them recently beginning a seedstock enterprise, with a goal to hold their first bull sale in 2023. They aim to build the herd to sell up to 50 to 60 bulls in the coming years, with Ms Watson hoping to use the program to develop her marketing, genetic and financial skills. Mr Colliver has been involved in the beef industry from the age of 16, when he started a small South Devon Stud that he developed across 10 years. He also studied and obtained an advanced diploma in Agriculture and completed 21 months exchange with IAEA in Canada and Denmark and presently works as the stud manager of Stoney Point Performance Angus. Mr Colliver applied to the program to broaden his knowledge and improve his networking skills, as well as using it as an advantages workshop for future job prospects. In addition to seven other successful GenAngus applicants from Australia, Angus New Zealand (AngusNZ) has sponsored the following three young New Zealand Angus leaders to participate in the 2022 GenAngus Program: Nancy Crawshaw, George Giddings and George Philip. The successful 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders will attend an intensive three-day workshop in Adelaide from June 1-3 with industry professionals to help them start their own business in the beef industry or take that next step in their existing business. Since its inception in 2018, the joint Angus Australia and Achmea Australia GenAngus Future Leaders Program has supported more than 30 young members of the beef industry who will all come together on May 31 at a special networking event to kick off the 2022 GenAngus program. Angus Australia extension manager Jake Phillips looks forward to working with the successful 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders. "We have been pleased with the high calibre of applicants for the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders program, which is a strong endorsement that the program is gaining momentum as being a flagship program for the beef industry more broadly," he said. "The successful applicants represent a great cross-section of the Angus community with several states represented and individuals in various stages of life and business. "It is clear there is a thirst for knowledge and information from the applicants in regard to being the best beef industry leaders they can be." Achmea Australia national strategic alliance manager Richard Officer congratulated the young beef industry leaders on their successful nomination for the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders Program. "Applications for the 2022 GenAngus Future Leaders Program came in from across Australia and this is, without a doubt, the most diverse group we have had to date," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/SUkaUM4U8ZKEJibA4PNjwE/da8e449d-5f46-4944-882a-dd486b36ec30.jpg/r14_99_732_505_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Breeders named among Angus leadership program