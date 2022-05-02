Ned Flanders aside - what does it take to be a good neighbour?

newsletters, weekly-wrap-summary,

When I was growing up, our closest neighbours were some of our closest friends .Each year we'd have a street Christmas party, we'd ride our bikes together and often we'd all walk to school together.We still catch up for coffee, even though we don't live on the same street anymore. That might be showing my age, but I remember when being neighbourly was akin to friendship. These days it's a bit of a different story. When we moved into our new house I remember the real estate agent telling us, "There are lots of young couples on this street, so you should make friends easily". However, my neighbours are the types to disappear indoors the moment you shoot them a friendly smile. I remember going on holidays as a kid and our neighbours would collect the mail and take the bins out for us. I reckon if I asked our new neighbours for this kind of favour they'd think I was insane. So what changed? Obviously the pandemic may have had a hand in this one, but I think this was a growing phenomenon before then. Is it a growing need for privacy because blocks have gotten smaller in suburbs and towns across regional Australia? Maybe it's because we just don't trust our fellow man as much as we used to. Perhaps it's because some of our current affairs programs often feature outlandish neighbourhood feuds. Or it could be because community noticeboards on Facebook have taken the place of face-to-face neighbourly interactions. I'm not asking for Ramsay Street-style neighbours - that seems far too dramatic even for the nosiest of neighbours. But what does it take to be a good neighbour in this "new environment"? The best I can come up with is to simply keep to yourself - avert your eyes if you happen to be taking the bins out at the same time and don't dare crack a smile. However, I reckon there are some good, old-fashioned neighbours still out there - and if you have them or happen to be one of them, good for you! Let's not lose the neighbourly spirit because after all, "good neighbours become good friends".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/349UL7BCpUziK7ATXpUsYWe/d3c9fcc8-362f-4eac-bc78-14555e86eebd.jpg/r2_52_998_614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Ned Flanders aside - what does it take to be a good neighbour?